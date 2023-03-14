Joe Ralph Simpson, age 75, passed away peacefully, March 12, 2023 at his home in New Market, TN.
He was a member of Jefferson City Christian Church and a Jefferson County Road Commissioner. Joe was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a 1969 graduate of Carson-Newman University. He also was a veteran of the United States Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.