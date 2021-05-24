Joel E. Potter, age 98, went to be with the his Lord and Savior on May 22, 2021, born in Coeburn, VA, he served his country five years in the Army Air Corps and served twenty-seven years in Civil Service. Receiving nine outstanding service awards, he retired in 1978 as a Management Analyst in Procurement (GS-11) from Wright-Paterson AFB, Dayton, OH.
Joel studied business at the University of Dayton, OH, and received a diploma to repair radios and TV’s. He enjoyed restoring old things, repairing radios and TV’s, boating, fishing, sports (played football and basketball).
