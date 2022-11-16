John Alan Moser, age 59, of Jefferson City, TN, the son of Charles H. Moser and Mary Leonard Moser, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Jefferson Park in Dandridge, TN. He was a much beloved family member and friend who could light up a room with his smile.
He is survived by his cousins, J (Susan) Moser of Jefferson City and Ann (Stuart) Watson of Midlothian, VA.
