John Frederick Miller born on May 18, 1954 in Jefferson City , TN passed away on Day Month Date, Year in Brooksville, FL at HPH Hospice House. His parents, Joseph Alexander Miller and Beverly Agnes Welch Miller predeceased him. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 45 years, Kathryn Elaine ( "Kitty") Kittrell Miller ; loving son William Joseph Miller both of Hernando Beach, FL; brothers Dr. Richard J. Miller of Jefferson City, TN, Robert Miller of Hernando Beach, FL, Alex Miller of Talbott, TN; brother -in- law Matthew T. Kittrell (Ellie) of Knoxville, TN; several beloved nieces and nephew. John attended University of Tennesse where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. After having worked in Oak Ridge, TN ; Miami, FL; and Houston, TX with Perini Corporation , he had a long career at Stein Construction Company in Chattanooga, TN where he was the Personnel Manager and Safety Director. He retired from Amazon in 2016. John had a real green thumb and loved planting his vegetable garden every Spring in Chattanooga and tending to his house plants. After retirement to Florida, he continued his passion for horticulture, boating, fishing, traveling and camping. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In memory of John, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice.
