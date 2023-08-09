John M. Beasley, age 81, of New Market, TN, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 6, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edna Patterson Beasley and Edgar Beasley; his brothers and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Areletta Beasley; daughters, E. Loretta Farris (Ronnie) and Janet Norton (Tim); siblings, Carolyn Hill, Christine Beasley, and Clifford Beasley; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a lifelong firefighter for the New Market Fire Department and a longtime member of Green Hill Baptist Church. He loved to fish, camp, and garden. A special thank you to his caregivers, Pam Bird and Chase Sather. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Thursday, August 10 at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. Family and friends will gather Friday, August 11 at 11 a.m. in New Market Cemetery for a graveside service officiated by Rev. Travis Beasley and honors rendered by the New Market Fire Department. Fielden Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beasley family.
