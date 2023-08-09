John M. Beasley

John M. Beasley, age 81, of New Market, TN, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 6, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edna Patterson Beasley and Edgar Beasley; his brothers and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Areletta Beasley; daughters, E. Loretta Farris (Ronnie) and Janet Norton (Tim); siblings, Carolyn Hill, Christine Beasley, and Clifford Beasley; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a lifelong firefighter for the New Market Fire Department and a longtime member of Green Hill Baptist Church. He loved to fish, camp, and garden. A special thank you to his caregivers, Pam Bird and Chase Sather. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Thursday, August 10 at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. Family and friends will gather Friday, August 11 at 11 a.m. in New Market Cemetery for a graveside service officiated by Rev. Travis Beasley and honors rendered by the New Market Fire Department. Fielden Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beasley family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.