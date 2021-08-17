John Macon Smith, a.k.a. Johnny, Daddy, PaPaw or Poppa John as called by the many who knew and loved him, passed on August 15, 2021 at 71 years of age.
A devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather, John was best known for his steady and constant demeanor, always willing to help people. After 11 years in the US Army and several jobs as a mechanic, John transformed his father-in-law’s business, Barnard E.M.C. Inc. into a specialized natural gas hot tap and stop-off company, highly respected in the southeast. This career allowed him to do his favorite thing: working with his hands. Friends and family could always find him tinkering with something: cars, trucks, shrimp boat, construction equipment, restoring antiques or making repairs around the house. There wasn’t much John couldn’t fix or make better, be it an old wooden cabinet, messed up appliance, or a child’s broken toy. In addition to tinkering and antiques, he enjoyed auctions, “junking”, listening to Blues, and traveling to see many parts of the world. John left this world surrounded by the family he provided so much love and support to in this life.
