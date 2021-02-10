John Reneau died unexpectedly on Monday, February 8, 2021. John was born January 16, 1943, to Chester and Lois (Bridges) Reneau in Newport, TN.
He graduated from Morristown High School in 1961. John spent his lifetime working as a carpenter many years for his nephew, Larry Reneau. He enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, writing poems and playing with his grandchildren. John was a member of Gateway Church.
