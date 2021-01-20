John S. McCloy, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021 at his residence at Signature Assisted Living in Jefferson City, TN. He recently celebrated his 88th birthday on December 1 and wedding anniversary on December 29.
He was married to his loving wife, Claire, for 67 years. Originally from Philadelphia, PA where, along with his father, ran a long-time successful TV and Radio Repair Service. He moved to Tennessee in 1977 and owned/operated Cherokee Boat Dock of Mooresburg, TN.
