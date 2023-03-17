John Shalako Tieme

After a year filled with hope and prayer, his struggle is over and he is in God’s hands. He left this world in the loving embrace of his wife, Jennifer Tieme, and steady presence of his father, JT. Everything he did in life was done with his whole heart and soul. In leaving us so soon he takes a piece of each of us with him that can never be made whole.
In addition to Jennifer and JT, he leaves behind his sisters, Lanette and Darkese; a brother, Lucas; nine nieces and nephews as well as more devoted friends and family than can be named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.