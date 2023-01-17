John “Tucker” Witt, age 98, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
He was a member of Pleasant Piney Grove Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #462 and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Tucker proudly served in the US Army during World War II and enjoyed the time he spent with the boys in the Civilian Conservation Corp. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
