John Wilson Oliver, Jr., age 96, of Talbott, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. He was a long-time member and organist for Talbott Baptist Church. John was the son of a Civil War Veteran. He also retired from Magnavox. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Taylor Oliver; sister, Ruth Oliver. He is survived by his son, John “Chuck” (Mary) Oliver III; granddaughters, Morgan Elizabeth and Skyler Rose. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Martha Sunderland Cemetery with Rev. Mike Henegar officiating. Friends and family may call at their convenience on Thursday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
