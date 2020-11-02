Johnny Milton Stapleton, of White Pine, TN passed away peacefully into eternal rest Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born September 9, 1953 to the late William Riley Stapleton and Rusha Stapleton Tomlinson.
He was retired moulder operator for Magnavox in Jefferson City. He was a loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, papaw and friend.
(0) comments
