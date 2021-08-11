Johnny Tindel, age 80, of Jefferson City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. Preceded in death by son, Ronnie Tindel; grandson, Kurry Lee Tindel. He was an employee of Walkers Trucking. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Tindel; son, Johnny Leon Tindel and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Cynthia Gaddis and Ronnie Leon Tindel; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Benny Tindel; sisters, Paula Snider and Connie Wood; several nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Katie and Kasie. A memorial service will be held on September 11, 2021 at Cherokee Lake Pavilion. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City.
