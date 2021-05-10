Johnny Wayne Hodge

Johnny Wayne Hodge departed this life in Knoxville, TN on Monday, May 3, 2021 after a lingering illness. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Carter Jr. and Juanita Hodge; sisters, Darlene Hodge Russell and Kathleen Hodge. Johnny was a member of Martha Davis Baptist Church. Johnny attended Jefferson Elementary and Jefferson County High School. He leaves cherished memories to family members; wife, Janice; sons, Alex (Shauna) and Johnny (Celsey); siblings, Pat Marable, Charles (Trina) Hodge, Mary Ruth Hodge, and Carl Hodge; grandchildren, Jaquann, Ja`King, Ka`Moni, Jayla, and Jaleigh Hodge; nephew, Tyrone (Margie) Hodge; nieces, Sparkle Hodge and Trinity Hodge; brother-in-law, Paul Russell. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of cousins and friends. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Westview Cemetery with Rev. Nathaniel Wilson, Jr. and Rev. H. R. Mills officiating.

