Joseph Frances Jarmusz, age 85 of Morristown, TN passed away April 17, 2022.
He was born and lived in Buffalo, NY before coming to Tennessee. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, and was employed as an electrical engineer at North American Phillips Corporation. He enjoyed bowling, volunteering at the Senior Center, and loved participating in the Senior Olympics.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Marie Jarmusz and son, Michael Jarmusz.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Jarmusz; children, Diane Weeks, Joanne Jarmusz (Mary), Donna Maxwell (Jeff) and Anthony Jarmusz (Bobbie); daughter-in-law, Brenda Jarmusz; step-children, Diane Black and Kathy Miller (Eddie). He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he adored and enjoyed his time with them.
Receiving of friends will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at Farrar Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Following the service family and friends will gather at 12:45 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for a 1 p.m. graveside military service conducted by VFW Post 5266.
Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, is in charge of arrangements.
