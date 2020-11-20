Joseph “Uncle Joe” Earl Huskey, age 100, of Talbott, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 12 days before his 101st birthday.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners International, and the Lions Club. Uncle Joe was also a Chemical Engineer and very interested in education. He was of the Baptist faith.
