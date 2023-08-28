Joshua Duane Eichholz, 41, September 8, 1981 - August 23, 2023, got his wings and is sleeping with the angels. No more suffering for my baby boy.
Joshua attended Jefferson Middle and Jefferson County High School. He was a very loving son, brother and friend. He had the personality to make friends no matter the situation. His laugh was infectious. Joshua was a simple man. Playing with his dog, Chevy was the highlight of his day. He was a man of many stories. Some factual, some not. You had to draw out your own inspiring conclusions.
