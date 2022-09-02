Joyce McGill, age 81, of Dandridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Jason McGill; parents, Lee Arlie Matthews and Ruth Alice Morgan Matthews; brothers, James Harold Matthews, Lester Wayne Matthews, Ora Allen Matthews, Clon Matthews, Cebern Matthews; sisters, Pauline Matthews Gibson, Lorraine Elaine Matthews Walker and Patricia Matthews.
