Joyce Moore was born September 21, 1940 and passed away on April 3, 2021.
Joyce Moore left this short life here on earth to go live with Jesus forever in heaven, where she will wait for Paul to join her, and they will stroll over heaven forever hand in hand. Joyce was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church since 1953.
