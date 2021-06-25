Juanita Boissy Dykstra, of Dandridge, passed away on March 23, 2020.
She taught special education for 34 years. Most of the time was spent at Edgemont School in Cocke County. She worshiped at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City for more than 30 years and was a member of the Dandridge Lions Club.
