With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our beautiful mother, Judy Elaine Holiway, 76, of New Market, TN. She went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 16, 1946 to the late Estle and Gladys Cole of Rutledge.
Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
