June Cochran, age 87, of New Market, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She retired from First Tennessee Bank after more than 30 years. June had many hobbies. She enjoyed reading, exercising and traveling the world. What she enjoyed more than anything was shopping. Due to her going to the Chandler House, East Towne Mall went out of business. June would do just about anything for a chocolate chip cookie and a Dr. Pepper, her favorite. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph Richard Cochran. June is survived by her children, Cathy Cochran (Jon Batchelder), Scott Cochran, Melissa Cochran; grandchildren, Victoria, Buddy, Casper; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Haddie. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Chandler House for their care and compassion. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Blue Springs Cemetery, Strawberry Plains, TN. Mrs. Cochran will lie in state Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. Fielden Funeral Home, New Market is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Home-like feel makes C-N the easy pick for Jefferson County's McMahan
- Patriots fight from behind, grit out season-opening win at Knox Central
- McMahan's double-double leads Lady Patriots to season opening victory
- Phillips to face March trial in 2019 murders
- Maury sweeps Meadowview, Hornets off to 2-0 start
- Hardee’s celebrates opening of remodeled restaurant
- Jerry R. Strange
- Franklin continues family legacy, signs with Kennesaw State
- Police Reports
- Jason 'Grumpy' Holliday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.