Karen Ann Hamrick, age 66, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away on April 21, 2023 at home.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the Director of Nursing at Jefferson City Health and Rehab for 17 years. She is and will always be remembered as being strong, smart and caring. She always went above and beyond to help people around her and in every aspect of her life. She set a great example for her children and grandchildren in work ethic, morals and strength. She will forever be missed every day.
