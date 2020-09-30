Karena Daniels Harwood, age 33, formerly of Talbott, passed away September 27, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Robby Carlin, Abbygail and William Harwood, Allie Daniels; step-daughter, Faith Carlin; parents, Becky and Dennis Daniels; sisters, Kayla and Jamie Daniels, brother, Paul (Christi) Daniels; grandparents, Louise Breeden and the late Bill Breeden, Mary Daniels and the late Lytle Daniels; uncles, Marty Breeden and Wayne Daniels; aunt, Debbie (Rick) Fielden; nieces, Mallorie, Kaylee, MaKenna and Holland Daniels; cousins, Brad Fielden, Katelyn Michalove; special cousin, Sarah Farris; and many other family and friends.
