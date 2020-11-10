Kathleen “Kathy” M. Schroer, age 84, of Jefferson City, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020 at home. She was born October 1, 1936 in Davenport, Iowa. Kathy was an avid supporter of all sports, especially UT and the Lady Vols. Before losing her sight she golfed, bowled, played cards and worked in her flower garden. She was a founding member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, holding many offices in the early years. Preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Francis LaMar; husband, Kenneth Schroer; infant sons, Steven Scott and Gerald Allan; brother, Rodney LaMar of Davenport; sister, Jean Logic of Racine, WI; brother-in-law, Richard Schroer of Knoxville, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Albert Piedalue of Rovan, Montana. Kathy is survived by her sister, Elaine Bridges and husband Fletcher of Virginia Beach, VA; brother-in-law, Chuck Logic of Racine, WI; nieces and nephew of Racine and Virginia Beach; many good friends and neighbors, and the Booker clan. Graveside interment service will be held in 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Deacon Jim Prosak officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ken Schroer Scholarship Fund, c/o Knights of Columbus, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, PO Box 304, Jefferson City, TN 37760. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
