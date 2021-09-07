Kathleen “Kathy” Manis, age 80, of Jefferson City, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021.
Kathleen was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church in Dandridge. She worked at Rittenhouse Company for 23 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 6:45 pm
Kathleen “Kathy” Manis, age 80, of Jefferson City, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021.
Kathleen was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church in Dandridge. She worked at Rittenhouse Company for 23 years.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.