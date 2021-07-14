Mrs. Kathryn Williams Dobyns, age 88, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. Born September 30, 1932, in Columbia, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late George Robert, Sr. and Mary John Williams.
She graduated from Ward Belmont and Carson-Newman College and received a Master’s Degree from George Peabody College. As a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Jefferson City, she was a member of the Agape Sunday School Class. She was ordained to be a deacon at First Baptist Church on October 5, 1980. She served on the benevolence committee, as well as serving on many other committees and in various roles within the church. She was instrumental in the Women’s Ministry Group, King Street and Mother’s Day Out Ministries. She assisted on international mission trips to Hungary and Switzerland.
