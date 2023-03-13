Keith A. Phildius, Jr., age 56 of Jefferson City, TN, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023.
He lived in Jefferson City for the last fifteen years, but he had lived all over the United States, from the east coast to the west coast, and many places throughout the country. Keith was a Methodist and loved sports; he loved watching and playing golf, basketball and softball. He also loved and cared for his parents.
