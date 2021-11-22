Kenna Elise Clabough, age 10, of Dandridge, TN passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at East Tennessee Children's Hospital following a courageous battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her father, Shannon Clabough; brother, Caden Ellis of Maryville, TN; paternal granny, Connie Clabough of Dandridge, TN; maternal grandma, Ida Ellis of Corinth, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are to be made to East Tennessee Oncology Department 2018 West Clinch Ave. Knoxville, TN 37916 or Starry Night of Knoxville, TN. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
Most Popular
Articles
- James Michael Clifton
- Fire engulfs food truck, home saved
- Hawk's 1,000th point just the first of many marks she'll have on LCA's program
- Lady Lions unscathed after early three-game slate
- Louise Gephart Durman
- McMahan's double-double leads Lady Patriots to season opening victory
- Second-half romp lifts JCHS over Science Hill
- Patriots fight from behind, grit out season-opening win at Knox Central
- Jason 'Grumpy' Holliday
- Police Blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.