Kenneth Claude “Kenny” Martin, age 66, of Dandridge, passed away Friday morning, October 7, 2022 at his home following an extended illness.
He was a 1974 graduate of Maury High School and was a member of Wesley’s Chapel UMC. Kenny was a retired small engine mechanic and enjoyed sports, hiking and camping; where he was known as the “plastic man”.
