Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Kenneth Bierce, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 86 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.
Ken was born on November 5, 1934, in Titusville, PA to Robert Bierce and Bertha Jackson McMunn. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1951 when he was 17, served as a company clerk in both Korea and Washington DC, achieving the rank of Sergeant. While serving in the reserves, he started a long career with the VA Hospital system, and in the 1980s joined the family’s business Dan’L Building Supplies in Pasco County, FL. On January 19, 1964, he was married to author, Jane Chapel. Together they raised one daughter, Lynnora, and two sons, Stephen and Dana William.
