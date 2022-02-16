Kim Rynae Watson-Garber was born July 17, 1966 in Longmont, CO. She passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
She graduated from Douglas, Wyoming High School in 1984 and graduated from University of Wyoming in 1996 with a BS Degree in Psychology and University of Tennessee 2003 Masters Degree MS Psychology/Special Education. She was employed by Tennessee Knox County High School System for several years. Kim loved to rodeo in barrel racing, teaching and her cats and horses, and her Tennessee, Wyoming, Garber, OK friends. She had a huge heart and loved to work with children. Kim was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly. God Bless our Angel.
