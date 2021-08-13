Kimberly K. Austin Mays, age 57, of Jefferson City, passed away on August 11, 2021. She enjoyed a good book and loved her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis H. and Janie Jett Austin; nephew, Toby H. Minton; grandparents, Harvey and Grace Jett, Vera Hadden; father-in-law, Sam Mays; sister-in-law, Jan Bunch; step grandfather, Ronnie Hadden.
