Kimsey Allen Chester, 57, was born March 3, 1964 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was raised and lived in Dandridge, TN. He went home to the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:03 p.m.
He had no children. He is survived by his father, Harlie “Bill” Chester; mother, Ila Lowery; sisters, Brenda Duncan and Jeannie Fox; brother, Gary Chester; several aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.