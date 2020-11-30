Kurt Lawson Hodges, age 72, of Jefferson City passed away peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Tennova North Hospital in Knoxville. He was born at Jefferson Memorial Hospital May 19, 1948.
He loved Cherokee Lake, sailing, his family and friends, and he never met a stray dog that he didn’t give a loving home to. He was loved by all who knew him. He was the owner of Skeen Precision Engine Company and was a veteran of the U.S Navy.
