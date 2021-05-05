Kyle “K. B.” Hensley, Jr., age 88, of New Market, went to meet Jesus and his extended family on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center, Knoxville.
K. B. was a lifetime owner and operator of Hensley Logging Company. After retirement, he and Sarah became active with Campers on Mission through the Southern Baptist Convention. They traveled to help build churches and a school in Florida. K. B. was a member of New Market Baptist Church. He and Sarah met in Mill Springs Baptist Church; this was the beginning of their journey together.
