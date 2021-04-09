Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.