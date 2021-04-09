Kyle R. “Dicky” Waldrop, Sr., age 75, of Jefferson City, was called home Saturday, April 3, 2021. He leaves behind his broken hearted family who will miss him more than words can say.
Dicky lived life to the fullest from racing boats to cars, he just liked to go fast. Dicky was a prankster, who knew how to tell a story and keep you entertained. His heart was as big as the ocean and if he felt he could lend a hand to help someone he did. Dicky worked very hard as an over the road truck driver for 50 years, to take care of his family. He was our hero who will be missed by all that knew him. He was active in the Mossy Creek Cruisers and took great pride in his service in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.