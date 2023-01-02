L.C. McCampbell, age 78, of Dandridge, TN passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was a member of the French Broad Valley Baptist Church of Kodak and was retired from Asarco Mines after 30 years of service and the Jefferson Co. Sanitation Dept. after 18 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace McCampbell and Julia Underwood McCampbell; several brothers and sisters.
(0) comments
