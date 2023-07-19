Larry Cameron, 72, of Talbott, passed away on July 10, 2023, at UT Hospital. He died of esophageal cancer that was diagnosed 4 years ago. Larry worked at Roy Widener Motor Lines as a Senior Vice President of Operations for 23 years. He later worked as a real estate appraiser. He leaves behind his wife, Jill, of 50 years and his son, Ross. Brothers are Don (Sharon), Mike (Peggy), Roger (Betsy), and Mark Cameron. Parents were Joy and Simmie Cameron who predeceased him. Nieces and nephews are Blakley (who also preceded him), Bradley, Christy, Michala and Scott. As Larry requested, his body was cremated and burial was at Jarnagin Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary.

