Larry Eugene Smith, age 68, of Morristown, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2022.
Larry was saved at an early age and of the Baptist faith. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent most of his career in the construction of homes, and fire and restoration for the latter part of his career. He also enjoyed woodworking and creating keepsakes for his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.