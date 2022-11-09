Larry F. Rimmer, age 75 of White Pine, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Larry was an IBEW union electrician for over 55 years and retired out of Local 16. Larry was a proud FLE brother and a 110 member. He donated a lot of his time raising money for the Sick and Needy Fund and the IBEW members and families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Evelyn Rimmer and his brother, Dennis Rimmer. He is survived by his wife, Faye Rimmer; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kerri Rimmer; daughter and son-in-law, Felisha (Rimmer) and Ken McNabb; grandchildren, Kelsey Rimmer, Lauren McNabb, Sarah McNabb, Keisha Lewis, Kara DeBelle, Larry Bradberry; great grandchildren, Keyli, Khloe, Karder, Kynzli, Knox, Karsyn, Hannah; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Charles Herndon; nieces, Tori (Tom) Brewer, Emily Vick; and nephew, Andrew Vick; great-nephew, Rowan Brewer; and 2 fur babies, Maxwell and Chance. An informal gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine. A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the IBEW Sick and Needy Fund may be sent to Ricky Dale Patterson, 13845 Marlin Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70818. Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine is in charge of arrangements.
