Dandridge - Larry Hurst, 62, of Dandridge
It is with great sadness of heart to announce Larry passed away November 28, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. The old saying, they don't make them like they use to, certainly applies to Larry. If you had the privilege of meeting this man, you are indeed blessed. He was humble, kind, generous, grateful, strong, independent, a self-made man and business owner. He is sadly missed but we are so (as he would say "blessed more than we deserve") to have shared life's journey with Larry. His advice to all of us? Don't wait, do it now. Life goes by and then suddenly, it's gone.
