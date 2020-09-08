Larry “Lou” Lewis passed away August 25, 2020 at home in Cumming, GA.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Brenda Fultz Lewis; children, Brittany (Aubrey) Wright, Brandon (Patty) Lewis and Alicia (Rick) Prosser; sister, Bonnie Rochester, Pekin, IL; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur and Velora Lewis; sister, Lucille Weber and brothers, Leland, Lyman, Richard and Bill Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.