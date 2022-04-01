Larry Wayne Lindsey

Larry Wayne Lindsey, age 62, of Mascot, TN, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Preceded in death by father, Wayne Lindsey; mother, Mary Whaley; son, Bradley Lindsey; grandson, Taydem Lindsey.

