A unique and special light was brought into the world on January 22, 1977. Lauren passed away peacefully at age 45 on May 31, 2022, and we praise God that she is now free from all the constraints of this life. Despite multiple handicaps that left her without the ability to speak or walk, she touched the lives of all who met her. Her sweet smile and expressive eyes conveyed true love for those around her.
Lauren enjoyed swimming, boating, traveling in her RV, talking, and playing games on her eye gaze computer, and most of all being with the family and friends who loved her so dearly. We thank God for her life and all the joy that she brought to our family. It was a privilege to be able to care for her.
