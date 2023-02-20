Lavonda “Darlene” Boling, age 62, of Dandridge, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Austin Boling; parents, Lefford Patterson and Frances Lindsey Patterson; brothers, Kenny Patterson, Donnie Patterson and Lillard “Button” Patterson; sister, Freida Mae Jones and beloved grandson, Damian Tanner “TANMAN” Hall.
