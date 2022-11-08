Lee James Jones of Dandridge, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 6, following a brief illness. He was born in 1949 in Morristown, Tennessee, to Mildred Rayburn Jones and G. Marcus Jones.
After serving in the Air Force, Lee earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University. He later earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Florida Atlantic University. A life-long amateur radio enthusiast, Lee found his niche in radio frequency design, working as a RF Design Engineer for Motorola and a RF Test Engineer for Rockwell-Collins. In 2016, Lee ended his career as Chief Technology Officer for Ten-Tec, Inc. in Sevierville, Tennessee. Lee was the inventor of a variable bandwidth crystal filter with varactor diodes (known as the “Jones Filter”) and a dual mode direct current power supply. Both patents were assigned to Ten-Tec, Inc. After his retirement, he continued working on RF design projects in his laboratory/workshop at home. He was a lifetime member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.
