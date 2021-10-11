LeeFee C. Miller, 74, of Talbott, TN passed away September 2, 2021 at her home. LeeFee was born in Breslau, Nebraska to Gerhardt and Doris Weber.
LeeFee moved to Tennessee after marrying Paul Franklin Miller, Jr. LeeFee obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University and two Master’s Degrees from Bristol University. LeeFee held various jobs over the years and always enjoyed community service, country living, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
