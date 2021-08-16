Lena Faye Cook Seals, age 79, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Jefferson Park in Roger’s Cottage.
She was a member of New Market Baptist Church. Faye was known for her beautiful smile, wonderful laugh and her tireless dedication and love for her family and friends. She was loved as a mom, granny, wife and friend.
(0) comments
