Leta Victoria Shults Russell, age 78, of Dandridge, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 14, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born April 21, 1944, in Cosby, TN the daughter of the late Winfield Ott and Mary Josephine Shults and was preceded in death by her brothers, Duaine Shults and Larry Shults; her sister, Darlene Smith.
Leta is survived by her husband, Alvin Russell; her children, Melanie Hodge (Jim), Melissa Marsh (John) and Dustin Russell (Kate); her grandchildren, Farrah Greer (Ian), Chloe Hodge, Will Russell and Taylor Russell; her great-granddaughter, Ophelia James Greer; her sister, June Johnson; her sister-in-law, Inez Loveday Crider; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
